StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ APAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,221,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 954,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 329,699 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition by 2,028.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About StoneBridge Acquisition

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

