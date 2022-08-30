Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 204,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,712 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. StockNews.com downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. Analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 535,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Stories

