Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,034,500 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 965,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,345.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

DNPUF remained flat at $8.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Sumitomo Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Sumitomo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Sumitomo Pharma

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

