Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock remained flat at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,986. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

