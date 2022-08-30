Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

SUMO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 50,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.07.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

