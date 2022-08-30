Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.56–$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$293.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.40 million. Sumo Logic also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
SUMO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 50,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,986. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
