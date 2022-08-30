Swarm Price Hits $0.0062 (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Swarm has a market cap of $483,239.69 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

