Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,923 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $53,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $344.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,370. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

