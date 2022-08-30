Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.88. 44,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,730. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

