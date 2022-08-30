Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Reaches $87.66 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $87.66 million and $2.04 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00266453 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 658,792,014 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

