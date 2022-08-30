T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,582,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.85. 35,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

