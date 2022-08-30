Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$2.75–$2.50 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. 31,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.32.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.