Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $16,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

