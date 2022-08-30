TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TDCX had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 22.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $23,372,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,392,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

