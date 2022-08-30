Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Up 20.2% in August

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,300 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 527,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Team by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,005,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Team by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Team by 41.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Team by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 213,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27,464 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
