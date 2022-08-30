Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 12,149.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 79.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,148. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Articles

