Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

EMF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. 21,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $18.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 77.2% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 17.5% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

