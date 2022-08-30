TEN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $531,895.09 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a total market cap of $531,895.09 and approximately $10,641.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEN has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TEN Coin Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
Buying and Selling TEN
Receive News & Updates for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.