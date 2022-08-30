TEN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $531,895.09 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a total market cap of $531,895.09 and approximately $10,641.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TEN has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEN Coin Profile

TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

Buying and Selling TEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

