The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announces $1.90 Quarterly Dividend

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Home Depot has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $17.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD opened at $296.32 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.65.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 35.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $209,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

