The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0122 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
