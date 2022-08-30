The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Declares $0.01 Dividend

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0122 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

