The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 493,137 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $43,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

