The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,552 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 72,190 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.48. 4,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,557,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

