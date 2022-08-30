The Wendy’s Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Wendy’s has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WEN opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.