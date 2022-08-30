Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 2.3 %

Thoughtworks stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 4,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,248. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.11. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,500. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

