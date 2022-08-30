TOKPIE Market Capitalization Tops $5.29 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $33,634.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000798 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
About TOKPIE
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TOKPIE Coin Trading
