Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 730 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

