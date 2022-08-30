Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.98. 9,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,630. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.57.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

