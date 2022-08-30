Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 288 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

PSA traded down $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.24. 8,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a one year low of $292.32 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.