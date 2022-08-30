Tompkins Financial Corp Buys 976 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 65,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $93.85. 130,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,620,947. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

