Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 745.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.67 on Tuesday, reaching $299.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,257,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027,864. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.