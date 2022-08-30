Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.33. 81,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21. The firm has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.