Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 373.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,054. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

