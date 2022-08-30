Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 339 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $713,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $50,699.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,089.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBT Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $42.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

