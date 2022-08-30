TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares — Dividend of $0.58

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10.
TORM has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TORM Stock Performance
TRMD opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.
TRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
