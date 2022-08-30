TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares — Dividend of $0.58

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from TORM’s previous — dividend of $0.10.

TORM has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TORM Stock Performance

TRMD opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. TORM has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TORM during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter.

TRMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

