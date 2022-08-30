Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New C$106.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,513,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

