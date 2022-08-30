Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.52.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.20 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $250,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $206,389,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

