Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$102.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$99.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.9 %

TD opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$83.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$92.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The stock has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

