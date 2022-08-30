Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$86.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

