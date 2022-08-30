TOWER Market Cap Reaches $1.89 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $30,562.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00134881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033408 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082059 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

