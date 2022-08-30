Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,165 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,325 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,883 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 354,915 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 146,854 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

