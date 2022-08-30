TRAVA.FINANCE 24-Hour Volume Tops $117,716.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $348,654.52 and approximately $117,716.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TRAVA.FINANCE
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,090,569 coins.
