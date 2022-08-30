TRAVA.FINANCE 24-Hour Volume Tops $117,716.00 (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $348,654.52 and approximately $117,716.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00839446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 711,090,569 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

