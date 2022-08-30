Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Down 4%

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 31,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 92,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Trees Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Trees

(Get Rating)

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trees Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trees and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.