Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Trend Micro stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

