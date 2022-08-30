TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.50. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 57.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

