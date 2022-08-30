Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Tritium DCFC Trading Up 5.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCFC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $89,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the second quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.