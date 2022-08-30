Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
DCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
