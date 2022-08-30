Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 148,155 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 220,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,127,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,389. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

