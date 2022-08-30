TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

TTEC Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TTEC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,472. TTEC has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $1,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 25.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

