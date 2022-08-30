Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 119.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paolo Tombesi sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $88,654.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Price Performance

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of -0.18. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $82.20.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Articles

