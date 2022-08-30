Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tuya had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Tuya Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $691.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of -1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tuya by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 240,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tuya by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

