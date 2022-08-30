Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,021,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $403,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 266,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

NYSE:TWO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

