U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

USB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 146,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,508. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

